Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg Sells 4,845,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pincus Private Equity Warburg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

