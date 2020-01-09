Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Major Shareholder Ohio Strs Buys 403,046 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,398,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,195,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 190,401 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

