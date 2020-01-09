Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.90-9.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.90-9.10 EPS.

HELE stock opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $188.29.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.