Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.29 million.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

In other news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo purchased 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

