Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million and a P/E ratio of 106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.01. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. CLSA lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

