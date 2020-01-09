PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PDI opened at $33.15 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

