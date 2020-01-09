Encana (NYSE:ECA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Encana by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Encana by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,785,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.