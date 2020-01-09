EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.54. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

