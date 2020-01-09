Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.87 on Thursday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.