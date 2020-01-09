Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

