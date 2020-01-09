Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

K stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,291 shares of company stock valued at $34,225,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

