Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

CVNA opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Carvana has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

