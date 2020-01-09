ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
NYSE:CBH opened at $9.81 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile
