ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:CBH opened at $9.81 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.