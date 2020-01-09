ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:CBH opened at $9.81 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

