Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded at Barclays

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE APA opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Apache by 17.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 83.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Apache by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

