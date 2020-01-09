SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts anticipate that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

