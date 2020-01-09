DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

NYSE:C opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

