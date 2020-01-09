Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of F opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 85,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 998,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 131,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

