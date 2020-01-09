Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

