Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Dividend History for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share
Encana Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays
Encana Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays
EAGLE POINT CR/COM to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend
EAGLE POINT CR/COM to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend
Leidos Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co
Leidos Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co
Marathon Oil Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays
Marathon Oil Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays
Kellogg Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets
Kellogg Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report