Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

