Atlantic Securities Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Neutral

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

M opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

