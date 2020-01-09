Atlantic Securities Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Neutral

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.
M opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
