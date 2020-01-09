General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

GM opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

