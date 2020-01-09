Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,986,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.