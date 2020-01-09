Toromont Industries Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$975.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.38.

TIH opened at C$71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.58. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$54.92 and a 52 week high of C$71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$483,069. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

