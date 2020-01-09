Brokers Issue Forecasts for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ANGO stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

