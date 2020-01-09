Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

LULU stock opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $238.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.61.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after acquiring an additional 424,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

