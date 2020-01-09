salesforce.com, inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of CRM opened at $177.33 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,242 shares of company stock worth $63,698,705 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

