FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreased by Analyst

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Centamin in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

