Linde PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Linde in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

NYSE LIN opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12 month low of $156.21 and a 12 month high of $214.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

