Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE GCO opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Earnings History and Estimates for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC Decreased by Analyst
Helleniccoin Market Cap Reaches $138,002.00
Helleniccoin Market Cap Reaches $138,002.00
Linde PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share
Linde PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc.
Aditus Market Capitalization Reaches $94,924.00
Aditus Market Capitalization Reaches $94,924.00
Dero Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges
Dero Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report