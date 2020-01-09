Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE GCO opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.