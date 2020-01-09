Dero (DERO) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $504,140.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,129,580 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

