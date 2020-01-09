DA Davidson Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.