Myriad Price Tops $0.0011 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Myriad has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $8,052.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,714,620,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

