Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Increased by Analyst

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $966.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

