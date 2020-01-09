Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $113,337.00 and $1,307.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,063,751 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

