FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC Decreased by Analyst
Helleniccoin Market Cap Reaches $138,002.00
Helleniccoin Market Cap Reaches $138,002.00
Linde PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share
Linde PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc.
Aditus Market Capitalization Reaches $94,924.00
Aditus Market Capitalization Reaches $94,924.00
Dero Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges
Dero Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report