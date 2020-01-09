FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

