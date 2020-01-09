Joincoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Joincoin has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $8,517.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,363,045 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

