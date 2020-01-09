Hurify (HUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinMex. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a market cap of $19,109.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.26 or 0.05881072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Tidex, CoinMex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

