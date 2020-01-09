Clams (CLAM) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clams has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,565,132 coins and its circulating supply is 3,938,415 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.