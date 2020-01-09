Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.00 Price Target for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

MPX stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Marine Products has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marine Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marine Products by 72.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marine Products by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marine Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

