Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. ZaZa Energy (NYSE:ZAZA) Financial Contrast

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $390.25 million 3.85 -$28.63 million N/A N/A ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Resources and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 14.55% 15.14% 3.81% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

