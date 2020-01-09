Opus Hits Market Capitalization of $61,859.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Opus has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $61,859.00 and $60.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

