Brokerages Expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOCH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

BOCH stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

