EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. EOG Resources has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $63,240,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.