Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NYSE ENBL opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

