Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.85 ($61.45).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

