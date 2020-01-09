Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €48.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €34.79 ($40.45).

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €76.20 ($88.60) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €21.82 ($25.37) and a 52 week high of €79.60 ($92.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.96.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

