Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CXO. Raymond James cut their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO opened at $90.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Concho Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Concho Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,399,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $247,593,000 after acquiring an additional 69,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.