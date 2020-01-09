8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

