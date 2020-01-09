Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on DEA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.
NYSE DEA opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,334,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 301,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
