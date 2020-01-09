Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE DEA opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,334,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 301,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

