Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.17.

ECL stock opened at $187.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.91. Ecolab has a one year low of $147.58 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

